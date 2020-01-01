Martha P. DeCapite, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha P. DeCapite, 92, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born October 24, 1927, in Massillon, Ohio, the daughter of the Dusan and Milica Petrovich.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. Martha was a member of Christ our King Church and was a CCD teacher for 20 years. She retired from Packard Electric as an assembler. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, cooking and baking.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori A. DeCapite of New York, New York; seven grandchildren, Kristopher Nance, Brian (Dorci) Nance, Jeff (Bridget) Nance, Jason Nance, Brett (Kayla) Nance, Christopher Shultz and Ashley (Joshua) Stewart; 15 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Archie DeCapite, whom she married January 6, 1945 and passed away July 17, 1985; two daughters, Cheryl Nance and Shelley Shultz and a son, Mark DeCapite.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, January 3, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Friday, January 3, at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

