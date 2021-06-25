Martha A. McGinnis, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Martha A. McGinnis, 83, of Sharon died early Friday morning, June 25, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. McGinnis was born November 4, 1937, in New Jersey, a daughter of the late John and Grace (Tilton) Bagley.

A homemaker, her family and grandchildren were always at the foremost.

Mrs. McGinnis was a member of the Salvation Army Church of Sharon.

She enjoyed crocheting and playing bingo.

She is survived by her two daughters, Tina (Steven) O’Hara, of Lower Burrell; and Betty (Mark) Anderson, of Sharon; two sons, Ricky McGinnis, of New Kensington; and Kevin McGinnis, of House Springs, Missouri; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great great grandson and two sons-in-law, David Davis and Roger Anderson and a daughter-in-law, Francis Spears.

In addition to her parents, Martha is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Kenneth L. McGinnis, Sr.; two daughters, Kathleen Davis and Brenda Anderson; two sons, David Conrad and Kenneth McGinnis, Jr.

Calling hour will be 2:00 p.m. until the time of service Monday, June 28, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Service will be immediately following at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 27, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.