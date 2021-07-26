Marie Ethel Hill, Sharon, PA



SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Ethel Hill, 85, fell asleep in death on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Clepper Manor Nursing Home in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Marie was born May 21, 1936 in Clarks Mills, Pennsylvania.

She was the daughter of Mary Ellen (Grandy) Clemente.

She was raised in Hubbard, Ohio – graduating from Hubbard High School in 1954.

She enjoyed making, for many years, beautiful wedding and other special occasion cakes!

Marie was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1955 and was part of the Sharon congregation. She cherished the Bible’s hope for the future!

Special thanks to the caring staff at Clepper Manor nursing home for all their attentive care.

Marie is survived by her children: John Rob Richards (Annette) of Hubbard, Ohio; Chris Richards of Las Vegas, Nevada; Sean Walp of Eastaboga, Alabama and Perry Richards (Michelle Smith) of Niles, Ohio. Grandma Marie leaves 8 grandchildren: Michael (Vanessa) Richards; Amanda (Neil) Phillips; Jessica (Scott) Worthy; Josh (Crystal) Walp; and Jake Walp; Alyssa (Sean) Parziale; Chantale (Cole) Ackermann; and Celina (Ethan) Coy. Also, five great-grandchildren: Tyler and Calvin Richards; Kaylee and Hunter Worthy; and Amelia Walp.

Also survived by brothers: Larry (Pam) Clemente; John (Marlene) Clemente; a sister: Rose Mary Heltzel; and sister-in-law: Rosemary Clemente. Along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: a son Donald Lane Richards; her parents John and Mary Ellen Clemente; and a brother Daniel Clemente.

A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

