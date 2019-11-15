Margaret Louise Patterson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Louise Patterson, 83, of 311 Comstock Street, N.W., Warren, departed this life Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 11:21 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center of natural causes.

She was born June 22, 1936, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Alfred and Alice Collins Wikleman, residing in the area for 62 years.

Ms. Patterson was employed with Ohio Lamp for 25 years as an Assembler, before retiring.

She enjoyed Bingo, Scratch Offs, Soap Operas and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was married to John L. Patterson Sr. for 53 years, before he died Oct. 31, 2012.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Marquerita Lyn Patterson of Warren; four sons, William Patterson of Wilomac, CT, John L. Patterson Jr., Jan P. Patterson Sr. and James C. Patterson all of Warren; seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one grandchild, Pete Fambro Jr.

Private Services were held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.