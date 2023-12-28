ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) — Sentencing will be April 24 for a Mercer County man who pleaded guilty last week to federal child pornography charges.

Hank Thomas Fisher, 22, of Jamestown, entered a guilty plea December 21 before U.S. Judge Susan Paradise Baxter in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania to one count of sexual exploitation of children.

Fisher faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A news release from U.S. Attorney for Western Pennsylvania Eric G. Olshan said that Fisher is accused of distributing images and videos of minors engaging in sexual conduct from March 2020 to August 2021.

The release said Fisher had thousands of those images.

The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police investigated the case.