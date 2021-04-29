Mahoning County indictments: April 29, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Cameron David Schmid: Fourteen counts of pandering obscenity

Ronald Lee Heestand: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Damon Trequann Green: Trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, possession of fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Brandon Michael Williams: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jana Marie Cox: Discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, felonious assault, obstructing justice, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Vivian E. Warren: Felonious assault

Arnold Glen Shiftlett, II: Aggravated possession of drugs

Tyler Thomas Carl Drummond: Aggravated possession of drugs

Jarvis S. Sanders: Possession of cocaine

Amanda Suzanne Bonin: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Denise Nicole Raub: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Ta’Brasia Monay Gray: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, obstructing official business, intimidation, retaliation

Nicole Lynn Wolford: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Norman Milton Cornwell: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated possession of drugs

Christopher Michael Figueroa: Six counts of rape, five counts of sexual battery, two counts of sexual imposition

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.