LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Richard Anderson, Jr. has spent 24 years and two months in prison for the murders of 18-year-old Charity Agee and 16-year-old Wendie Clay.

In 2012, the parole board give Anderson the 10-year maximum for his next opportunity for a hearing. Next month, that hearing will take place, but Clay’s family and Prosecutor Dennis Watkins have asked that he remain behind bars.

“I think about her every day. Every single day,” said Clay’s sister Gretchen Hanshaw.

Clay’s family remembers her as a crazy, fun teenager who was full of life.

“She had such a spirit. She just had a zest for life,” said Caly’s sister Lynn Lewis.

But in April of 1997, her life was ripped from them. A pain that is not only felt 25 years later but amplified as Clay’s killer has another chance at parole.

“He should never ever walk this earth. If I had my choice, he wouldn’t be alive,” Hanshaw said.

Anderson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years to life in connection to the murders. Both bodies were found in trash bags.

Agee was discovered in January on the side of the road in McDonald. Clay was found in April in the backyard of Anderson’s family home in Liberty.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins says he too believes Anderson shouldn’t be released calling him a danger to society.

“When you have somebody that’s killing more than one, you got three months apart, it’s very concerning because we may have a serial killer,” Watkins said.

Watkins said Anderson’s bad behavior has continued since the last time he was up for parole.

“Virtually, every year since 2012 being assaultive, stealing, taking drugs, involved in sex offenses in prison,” he said.

In 2012, the parole board gave Anderson the 10-year maximum for his next parole hearing. Both Clay’s family and Watkins are asking for the same this time around.

“We will be here every time to beg and plead whatever we have to do so that he doesn’t get out,” Hanshaw said.

Those who would like to contact the Ohio Parole Board in reference to this inmate or any others can do so here: https://drc.ohio.gov/parole-board/contact