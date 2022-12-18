YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In celebration of the first day of Hanukkah, the Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom lit the first candle of the Menorah Sunday night.

At a special celebration afterward, the children from the religious school program performed songs. Five kindergarten-aged children were consecrated, which means they will soon begin religious school.

Members of the congregation from New Bethel Baptist Church performed traditional dances like the Harambee.

People also ate potato pancakes called latkes.

“During the darkest time of our year, we add light every night. It reminds us that each individual in our community also adds light,” said Senior Rabbi Courtney Berman. “And we got to see the way other cultures are a light for the world as well, and that is the spirit of Hanukkah.”

The last day of Hanukkah is Dec. 26, which also happens to be the first day of Kwanzaa.