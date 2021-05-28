Lisbon woman’s late-husband’s skills to be on display for all to see soon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon will soon have 30 new banners to replace the red, white and green ones hanging on various light poles around the downtown area.

It’s all part of the beautification committee’s work of sprucing up downtown. Tammy Roberts is on the committee, and her late husband’s photography will be on the banner.

“His favorite thing was to take pictures of his hometown, the Greenway Trail, everything around,” Roberts said. “We have pictures of all the old buildings, everything. So yeah, he enjoyed that very much.”

Linda Donnalley is also on the committee and met with the creator of the banners. When deciding on an image, she had the exact one that will be on the banner set as her phone background. It was decided that it would be perfect to represent the village.

“He [her husband] was just an all-around guy who did things for the town. He left some pretty big shoes to fill on my part, but I’m doing what I can to help out with the village now that he’s not here,” Roberts said.

The mesh-like banners will measure 30-inches-by-60-inches and were approved by village council Tuesday evening during their meeting.

The banners will cost around $1,800 to make and will take about a week to create. Roberts mentioned someone gave a generous amount toward the fund but wanted to stay anonymous.

Dennis, or Doc Roberts as he is known, will have passed away two years ago this July. Some of his work can be found on his personal Facebook page, also on Mud in Your Eye Photography’s page and on Posing with Pets. He took the photo on the banner in 2015.

“We’re just glad that people come down and enjoy the village,” Roberts said.

One difference between the final banners and the prototype Roberts showed First News is that the bottom will say “Lisbon, Ohio 1803” instead of “Founded in 1803.”

Roberts also said they plan to return the red, white and green banners to the Chamber of Commerce.