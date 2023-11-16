WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry V. McWreath, 75, of Vienna and formerly of Howland, passed away on Tuesday morning, November 14, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Larry was born on Nov. 4, 1948 in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of Frank and Clara Riddle McWreath.

He was a graduate of Trinity High School in Washington, Pennsylvania, and went on to Warren Consolidated Incorporated (WCI). In 1985, he was transferred to Warren and eventually retired from WCI as a supervisor.

Outside of work, Larry enjoyed collecting wine and rooting on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins. He was an avid outdoorsman and liked to hunt, fish and go out on the water on his boat, LarMar. Larry was a MAGA supporter and was strong-willed but was also loving and gentle. He had a soft spot for his Yorky, Kaden but, most of all, he put his family first and cherished the time he spent with those he loved. Larry will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Larry will always be remembered by his wife of 55 years, Mary Rethage McWreath of Vienna; children, Larry J. McWreath of Liberty and Valarie (David) Langenheim of Boardman; grandchildren, Larry J. McWreath, Jr., Tabitha (Zachery) Vitko and Kevin (Bailee) McWreath; great-grandchildren, Willow, Owen, and Lukas; and a new baby on the way; brother, Jerry McWreath of Arizona; nephews, Jason and Mores McWreath; and many other nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws and friends.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Larry from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A private burial will take place at a later date in Howland Township Cemetery

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry V. McWreath, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.