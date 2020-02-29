Lakeview makes school history in win over Farrell

Lakeview topped Farrell 55-54 in double overtime, to capture the program's first District Ten Championship.

Lakeview took a one-point lead late in the fourth quarter on a goaltending call. Farrell had one last chance to win the game, but Eric Hopson’s three-point attempt was no-good as the final buzzer sounded.

Brett Beith led the Sailors with 16 points, while Cole Thiec tallied 11 points in the win. Hunter Miller chipped in with 9 points.

Farrell’s Eric Hopson led all scorers with 21 points. Ben King added 11 points in the loss for the Sailors.

Farrell drops to 16-8 on the season

Lakeview improves to 18-8.



