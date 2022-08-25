SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Michael Hiniker, 63, of Southington, Ohio passed away August 22, 2022 at his home.

He was born August 12, 1959 in Alameda, California, a son of the late William and Marilyn (Brandt) Hiniker.

He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee officer.

He worked in IT support for Progressive Insurance for over 20 years.

Kevin was a member of the Southington American Legion Post #751.

He enjoyed working on computers and playing computer games. He always had a joke to share, and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Kevin was a collector of all things Coca-Cola. He enjoyed bowling and making people smile. Kevin loved spending time with his family and taking care of his cats.

He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Hiniker; his wife, Andrea Hiniker of Southington, Ohio; daughter, Robbin (Christopher) Owens of Morrison, Tennessee; Frances “Franny” Hall whom he treated like a daughter; sister-in-law, Cheryl Hiniker and a grandson, CJ Owens.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, William “Bill” Hiniker and his mother-in-law Anne Doyon.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where (Person officiating) will officiate. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Southington Reformed Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.