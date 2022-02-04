FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kayla Boatner, 37, of Farrell passed away unexpectedly late Tuesday evening, February 1, 2022, in her residence.

Ms. Boatner was born April 10, 1984, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Harry Boatner and Joyce (Wilder) Wormsley.

She was raised in Farrell and attended Farrell High School.

Kayla had worked in various capacities, most notably as telemarketer for Telestars LLC in Sharon.

Kayla was of the Pentecostal Faith.

She was very artistically inclined and enjoyed singing and composing poetry. Most of all, Kayla loved spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her mother, Joyce Wormsley, Hermitage; her father, Harry Boatner (Marjorie), Farrell; four sisters, Tina Robinson (Stacy), New Castle; Monica Boatner, Columbus, Georgia; Minakaye Boatner, Farrell and Melinda Boatner, Sharon; a brother, Willie Mays, Farrell; several aunts and uncles and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Kayla will be dearly missed by the many friends and acquaintances she had made throughout her life. A friend Loveth at all times.

Kayla was preceded in death by her brother, LaShawn Boatner and both her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the funeral home.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. The family kindly asks that all in attendance please wear face coverings.

A Home Going Celebration will be held immediately following at 6 p.m., in the funeral home, with Pastor Eric Robinson, Eulogist; and Pastor Jimmie Lee Wilder, officiating.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.