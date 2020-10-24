Kalliope (Giambilis) Kondoleon, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kalliope Giambilis Kondoleon, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Armstrong Memory Care in Champion.

Kalliope (“Kay, Popy”) was born March 22, 1927 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Panteleimon (Pete) and Sofia Ticoras Giambilis.

Kalliope lived her entire life in Warren. As a young girl and throughout her teen years she worked alongside her father and relatives at the Ticoras Grocery Store on Pine Street and later alongside her husband at Nevada Market. She was a 1945 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. Kalliope retired from Packard Electric in 1986 after 25 years working on the assembly line and later as a quality control inspector.

Kalliope was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren where she served in the choir, taught Sunday School, and was a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society, the Daughters of Penelope and the Yasou Club. She was also a member of the Chian Society of Fyta, Agia Paraskeve and of the Chian Society of Kampia, Panagia Despina.

Throughout her life, Kalliope enjoyed traveling and loved walking on beaches no matter the weather, reading the Bible and attending Bible study groups, reading mystery novels and helping out at the annual Church festival. By far, Kalliope’s favorite activity was baking for family and visiting with her beloved family and friends.

Kalliope married the love of her life, Michael N. Kondoleon on July 21, 1946 and they shared 74 years together. Michael predeceased her on June 14, 2020. Their love is everlasting. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Anna Cutsumbis of Warren and two brothers-in-law, Peter of Warren and Elias of Fyta, Greece.

Kalliope is survived by her children, Barbara (Stelios “Steve”) Bournias of Warren and Sophia Kondoleon (Scott Taylor) of Tigard, Oregon; five grandchildren, L. Stephen (Dimitra) Bournias of Atlanta, Gerorgia, Kirstie Bournias of Poland, Ohio, Michael (Ashley) Bournias of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Adam Taylor-Kondoleon of Newport, Oregon and Sarah (John) Gravening of Milwaukie, Oregon; great-grandsons, Avery Nicholas and Theodore Stelios and her brother-in-law, Louis (Kyriaki “Koula”) Kondoleon of Warren. Kalliope also has numerous beloved nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

The family is grateful to the staff, nurses and assistants at Armstrong Memory Care, Home Instead, Crossroads Hospice and to the independent caregivers for their dedication and exceptional attentiveness to Kalliope.

A private family service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with Father Constantine Valantasis officiating on Monday, October 26, at 11:00.

Invited guests are asked to wear protective masks and practice social distancing. View the funeral in real time on Facebook at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Warren, Ohio.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kalliope’s memory to St. Demetrios Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

