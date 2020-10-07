Joe Gorman test

Silver Star Nation Interactive is a place for Dallas Cowboys fans to get their questions answered. Join Wess Moore and Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola every Tuesday at 3pm. Use the hashtag #AskMickey to join the conversation.

DALLAS, TX (KLRT/NEXSTAR) – DK Metcalf made up for a huge first-half blunder by catching a 29-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson with 1:47 remaining, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the Dallas Cowboys 38-31 on Sunday.