Joann (Ricks) Theys, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, November 11, 2019, Joann (Ricks) Theys, age 83, of Howland Twp. passed away in Hospice of the Valleys Hospice House.

She was born on March 5, 1936 to James Ricks and Ruth (Pennington) Ricks Van Auker.

Joann is survived by her children, Michelle Dempsey of Niles, George (Toni) Theys of Ruffsdale, Pennsylvania, Karen (Michael) Abraham of Fairfax, Virginia, Carol Theys of Vienna, Virginia, daughter-in-law, Tamara Theys of Fayette City, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jessica) Rihel of Struthers, Ernest (Jeanne Pierce) Rihel of Alabama, Greg (Jerica) Rihel of Niles, James (Ann) Theys of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, Jason (Tina) Theys, Tara (Mark) Jurszak, all of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, Christopher (Crystal) Theys of Ligonier, PA, Michael, Matthew (Tara) Abraham, all of Fairfax, Virginia, Josuha, Jordan Theys, both of Vienna, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Noah, Aurora, Aidan, Zachary, Anastacia, Christian, Alaina, Gavin, Addison, Seth, Samuel, Zachary, Alex, Matthew; siblings, Joe (Betsy) Van Auker of Maryland and Paula (John) Gresh of Georgia.

Besides her parent, Joann was also preceded in death by her husband, Geroge Theys; siblings, James Ricks and Leneah Soltis.

Visitations with the family will be from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515.

Send condolences or share a memory by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.