Janet E. (Sharp) Jahnke, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Janet E. (Sharp) Jahnke, of Evans, Georgia, passed away at the home of her son in Poland, Ohio.

She was born on September 28, 1957 in Youngstown to Edward and Elizabeth (Orth) Sharp.

Janet is survived by her children, Jonathan (Katie Santoro) Davis, Heather (Bryan) Briones, all of Poland, Ohio, Terry (Scott) Nelson of Wisconsin, Arlon H. (Lisa) Jr., Thomas E. Jahnke Sr., all of Georgia, Catherine (Steve) Church of Virginia, Paula Jahnke; grandchildren, Kaylee, Madison Davis, Liam, Damien Briones, Tammy (Scott) Zemke, Kimberly (Eric) Tonn, Kristine, Natalie Jahnke, Jared, LizBeth Cunningham, Thomas Jahnke Jr., Ryan, Sierra Church, Jordan Munic, Amber Jahnke, Kenneth, Samantha McMillon; siblings, Rebecca (Ralph) DeBolt of North Olmsted, Ohio, James (Mary Kay) Sharp of YO, Margaret (Doug) Stewart of Poland, Ohio; niece, Emily Debolt of Florida; nephews, Murphy, Brian Sharp, both of Youngstown, Jason Stewart of Austintown, Ohio; seven great and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Janet was also preceded in death by her husband, Arlon H. Jahnke Sr.

Janet grew up in Poland, Ohio and moved to Georgia in 1999 with her husband. She enjoyed traveling, fishing and spending time with her extended blended family. Janet was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and could often be found cheering them on whenever they played.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.