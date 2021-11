Janaya Juliet Dollman, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janaya Juliet Dollman, 18, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away November 15, 2021 in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh after an extended illness.

Born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on June 26, 2003 to parents Selma (Flynn) Dollman and Charles Dollman Jr.

Janaya attended Keystone Charter School. She was a member of Greater Mount Zion Church and she enjoyed spending time with her friends and immediate family.

Janaya leaves behind her parents, four sisters; Amanda Altman, Heather Burroughs, and Sammi Palmer, all of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Sabrina Watkins of Norwood, North Carolina, six brothers; Billy Dollman, Andre Dollman, Chris Sanders, Shawn Sanders, Devin Kooser and John Flynn and a Godson, Major Jones of Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

Janaya was preceded in death by a daughter, Kalani Abram.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN FLYNN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC.

