SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Harlan Elston, 96, of Southington, Ohio passed into glory on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at his home.

He was born April 10, 1925 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Daniel Elston and Mildred (Rising) Elston.

Jack was a proud WWII Army Veteran and served in the European Theatre.

After his discharge, Jack returned home to Southington, where he married Juanita Joyce Kelly and spent 66 wonderful years together.

Jack worked as an accomplished pattern maker throughout his working life. He enlisted as an apprentice in the pattern working trade and became very proficient in it. He was very much a perfectionist in his trade. The pattern working shops came and went and he bounced around from one to the other staying employed and ended up working the longest at Valley Mold in Hubbard.

Jack and his family were members of Southington Christian Church, where he loved to serve. Jack was a member of the Southington American Legion Post #751, where he enjoyed jalopy races in which he entered his own car, turkey shoots and preparing, serving the monthly Legion dinners. He also participated in the Memorial Day parade year after year.

Jack served the Southington Township over the years as a school board member and township trustee.

Jack and Juanita loved dancing, participating with SCOPE in their programs and leading bus trips for seniors like themselves. They also provided a home for 25 foster children over the years. Jack was known as the “candy kiss” man in the few years preceding COVID. He loved to tell jokes and interact with people.

He loved golfing and was on the SCOPE golf league at 96 years old.

He leaves behind three natural children, CoAnn (Butch) Osman, Doreen (Edward) Dulka of Southington, OH and Jack P. (Patty) Elston, son-in-law Edwin Stigleman, Masury, Ohio; three foster children who called him dad, Joseph (Pat) Nowery of Mesa, Arizona, Carolyn Lenney of Wheatland, Pennsylvania and Janet “Hope” Warner of Warren, Ohio. There are a myriad of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss Grandpa’s jokes and wood puzzles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Juanita Joyce (Kelly) Elston and daughter, Sheila Stigleman.

Services will be held at Southington Christian Church on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11:00 am, where Pastor Matthew Brobst will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at the church and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Interment will be in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please make any material contribution to the Southington Christian Church or the Southington American Legion Post 751, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.