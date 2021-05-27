It’s Game On! in East Liverpool after some help from local police

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Visitors of Thompson Park in East Liverpool will be saying, “Game on!”

Kade Reynolds and Joey Bickerton received a donation to help replace a basketball hoop backboard. The backboard was put up just last month but was recently damaged.

Reynolds received a check for $400 Thursday evening from Kelsey Hedrick and a couple of other patrolmen from the St. Clair Township Police Department.

Hedrick is also the president of FOP #210, both the police department and the FOP were involved in donating the money.

“St. Clair Township is just outside the city, but we’re all East Liverpool,” Hedrick said. “These are our kids that play here too. Anything we can do like that, we’ll try to do.”

Reynolds said he found the broken backboard Sunday, but no one is sure exactly what happened that caused it to break.

“Mr. Kelsey approached me within 24 hours of me posting it on Facebook, so it took less than 24 hours to get a full donation and get basically a brand new backboard paid for,” Reynolds said.

Hedrick said that Reynolds was modest and told him they had already raised half of what they needed, but they still gave him the $400 anyway and said to use the rest to buy basketballs.

“It’s just a good thing what they did,” Hedrick said. “We’re going to help in any way we can anyhow if it has to do with kids.”

“Hopefully kids see this and know that we’re trying to do something for them and help them out,” Reynolds said.

Hayden Wright and his business The Wright Choice Mobile Maintenance will do the install of the backboard like they did last month. Then, Reynolds plans to hold a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on June 26. The event will be for charity.

“Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle, Chick-fil-A truck’s coming in,” Reynolds said. “All the proceeds go to a nonprofit organization called Jake’s Way.”

Jake’s Way gives out scholarships to two students from Mars, Pa. The organization was founded after a family unexpectedly lost their 12-year-old son a year and a half ago.

The parents are from East Liverpool and the father is related to Reynold’s wife.

Anyone that wants to join or be part of the tournament can look up Jake’s Way on Facebook.