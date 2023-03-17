YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Youngstown honored the holiday with its annual luncheon on Friday, where some local Irish people were honored there.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians recognized its Irish Man and Woman of the Year.

Jim Hughes and Linda Lambert received the honors for going above and beyond in the community.

Hughes and Lambert say they couldn’t believe they were recognized this year.

“I always say, ‘To be Irish is a blessing. To be a Hibernian is an honor.’ So I’m glad to be the Man of the Year for the AOH,” Hughes said.

“It’s a really great group of people. They’re always there to help you, whatever comes up, and they just help you any time,” Lambert said.

After the luncheon, Hughes and Lambert celebrated the rest of the day at the Petri Club.