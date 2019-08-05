Intern from Pittsburgh among those killed in Dayton

The victim was in Dayton participating in an internship when he was killed

DAYTON, Ohio (KDKA) – Among the victims in the tragic Dayton, Ohio mass shooting was a native of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA is reporting that 25-year-old Nicholas Cumer graduated from Washington High School where his contributions were many.

He was also a rising star at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

Nicholas was in Dayton on an internship program when he was shot in the gunmen’s angry rampage last night.

Nicholas Cumer is being remembered as a model student and human being. Those who knew him say he was dedicated to caring for others.

At Washington High School, his achievements were impressive but most of all, he is remembered as being a very nice kid.

Nicholas went on from High School to St. Francis University in Loretto where he studied cancer care.

He was getting his Master’s Degree and was interning in Dayton this summer. The life of this bright young man was tragically ended Saturday night when an angry gunman opened fire, killing him, nine others and injured many more.

Nicholas’ family released a statement saying:

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our Nicholas in this senseless act on August 4.”

And the president at St. Francis University said:

“Nicholas was dedicated to caring for others. He was recognized at the 2019 Community Engagement Awards among students who had completed 100+ hours of service.”

A Mass in his memory will be held at St. Francis University this week.