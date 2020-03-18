“I was honored to be in the hunt” McDonald’s Zach Rasile reacts to Mr. Basketball voting

Watch the video to hear from the Blue Devil's senior on Wednesday's announcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald Senior Zach Rasile has put together one of the most impressive basketball resumes in state history, but on Wednesday afternoon the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced that Walnut Ridge senior VonCameron Davis was named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball.

Watch the video above to hear from Zach Rasile, and his head coach Jeff Rasile on their reaction to Wednesday’s announcement.

VonCameron Davis, a Kent State recruit, was the Division I Player of the Year in Ohio and averaged over 27 points per game for the Scots this past season.

Zach Rasile became just the second player in state history to finish his high school career with over 3,000 points. His career total of 3,013 points ranks second all-time, only behind Jon Diebler, who was named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball in 2007.