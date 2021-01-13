Howland Twp. trustees review Niles annexation plan with nearby townships

Howland Trustees met Wednesday to discuss how the measure could impact their township

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The disagreement between Niles annexing parts of Weathersfield Township continues.

Howland Trustees met Wednesday to discuss how the measure could impact their township, with other areas such as Vienna and Girard that could be affected as well.

Niles Mayor Steven Mientkiewicz sent a letter June 5 to the Trumbull County Commissioners asking for support for the annexation of Stillwagon Road and Niles-Vienna Road in Weathersfield Township so the city could provide sewer services.

Another letter was sent last week to the property owners from the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer’s Office saying the plan is feasible.

Niles wants to annex the area for anyone looking for new housing or wanting to bring in new business. But if the sewer service is extended to the area, it would touch areas of Howland and possibly Vienna.

“If the sewer line is extended, any resident that is within 200 feet of this sewer line would have to tap in, which would make them have to annex to the City of Niles,” said Rick Clark.

Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz says if any one of these properties would use this sewer line, he would require them to annex.

Currently, the Stillwagon Road area is under the Girard facility planning area. Howland Township Trustee Matthew Vansuch said Girard has increased funds for their wastewater treatment plan, so it’s not an issue of ability to provide services.

“That we would oppose any change to the facility planning areas to allow Niles to encroach upon either county’s service areas or Girard areas,” Vansuch said.

Mientkiewicz says Niles has no plans to extend past the Stillwagon Road – Niles-Vienna road area, but Vansuch is still worried.

“Once the creep of Niles touches more properties, it opens up more properties for annexation,” Vansuch said.

If Niles does submit a formal application, Howland plans to submit an objection.

