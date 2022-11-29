(WKBN) — With tax season right around the corner, we all want to make sure our paperwork is correct — and maybe see if we can get a few more dollars back in our tax return.

One way to get a tax break is through charitable donations. But how much money would you need to give in order to see any sort of return?

There are a lot factors at play if the dollar amounts are high. For those riding in the middle class, you most likely wouldn’t need to worry about filing taxes for charitable donations.

Local tax expert Chris Mediate says many people will donate money but won’t see any tax benefits from it.

This is because they didn’t donate enough to surpass the standard deductible.

If your filing status is single, your donated contributions would need to surpass more than $12,000 over the entire year.

For those who are married and file jointly, you’d have to donate more than $25,000 over the year.

Mediate says unless you are going to surpass that amount, it’s unlikely you’ll need to do anything different.

“More than likely, you’re not going to push yourself over that threshold, unless you are very charitably inclined. So, again, this just comes back down to goodness of your heart — you’re doing something, you’re already basically getting credit for it,” Mediate says. “It’s just very kind, nice thing to do.”

One strategy Mediate recommends to get over your standard deduction is by bunching deductions.

This means you could donate a high amount at the start of the year and again in December to add to your total yearly deductions.

According to NerdWallet, you can go ahead if you’re inclined to itemize all your contributions through the year. However, it might be worth it going through the trouble and easier to just take the standard deduction.

If you want to give back for Giving Tuesday, more than likely you won’t need to stress about taxes.

If you are concerned or have questions, you should contact a tax professional for guidance.