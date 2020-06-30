Hollywood reopens with challenging guidelines

After getting shut down by coronavirus, the entertainment industry is ready to make a comeback under strict guidelines

(CBS News) – After getting shut down by coronavirus, the entertainment industry is ready to make a comeback under strict guidelines.

All cast and crew will be tested for COVID-19 up to three times a week.

Every set will be closed to the public, with live audiences discouraged.

Actors will stay as distanced as possible in scenes and masks are required for anyone on set.

It’s a challenge producers say forces them to come up with new ways to tell stories.

“I believe that content will look different because the writers are going to have to re-write to make sure that people can as distant as possible,” said Elizabeth Wagmeister, with for Variety Magazine.

Industry experts think the restrictions in Hollywood will stay in place until a vaccine or effective treatment for the virus is available.

“We’re a smaller production, but we are doing what a lot of other larger productions are doing and quarantining case and crew together,” said Mike Capozzi, actor and filmmaker.