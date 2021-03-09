Highlights: Norwayne gets revenge on Springfield in regional semifinals

Norwayne held off Springfield 55-49 in the Division III Boys Regional Semifinal

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Norwayne held off Springfield 55-49 in the Division III Boys Regional Semifinal at Twinsburg High School Tuesday night.

The two schools also faced off in football back in the fall, with the Tigers coming up with a thrilling 52-48 win in the final seconds.

Joe Raudebaugh led the way for Norwayne with 14 points while Jacob Rupp tallied 11. Ameer Cunningham also reached double figures with 10.

Springfield was led by Clay Medvec, who tallied 17 points. Beau Brungard and Adam Wharry added 12 points apiece in the setback.

Norwayne improves to 23-4 on the season. The Bobcats advance to face Lutheran East in the Division III Regional Final this Saturday at 5 p.m. at Twinsburg High School.

Springfield ends the season with a record of 18-5.