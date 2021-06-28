Harold Sanor, Homeworth, Ohio

HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Sanor, 93, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on June 26, 2021.

He entered this world on November 5, 1927 in Homeworth, Ohio, born to the late Elgie and Myrtle (Benner) Sanor.

Harold was a life long resident of Homeworth where he was involved in many of his passions: competing in antique tractor pulls, taking hay and grain to Lisbon and Canfield Fairs. Harold also enjoyed making maple syrup every spring. However he most enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Harold is survived by his wife of 71 years Margaret (Sosenko) Sanor, two daughters Linda (Phil) McQuilkin, Laura Sanor and two son’s Steven (Teri) Sanor, Grant (Karen) Sanor. He is also survived by four grandchildren; Trisha, Tiffany, Haley and Bryce and four great grandchildren Paige,Cole, Everett and Becket and a sister Leona Reichenbach.

He was preceded by his father Elgie Sanor; mother Myrtle (Benner) Sanor, a dearly beloved grandson Bryan Sanor, a sister Velma Blackburn and Brothers Virgil Sanor and Lester Sanor.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday June 30, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home in Sebring, Ohio.

Friends may call one hour before service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at North Georgetown Cemetery,North Georgetown, Ohio.

Memorial donations can be made in Harold’s memory to WCCHS (Western Columbiana County Historical Society) PO Box 162, Homeworth, OH 44634.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Harold H. Sanor, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.