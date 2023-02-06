YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Cortland man’s plea to several sex charges averted a trial Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Donavin Chipps, 26, entered guilty pleas before Judge John Durkin to charges of rape, sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 27 years in prison while defense attorneys are expected to argue for less. A sentencing date has not been set yet.

He has been in the county jail since he was arrested in August 2021 by U.S. Marshals. He was indicted Oct. 28, 2021, on four counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Some of the rape charges carried a specification that Chipps be sentenced to life in prison.

Several charges, as well as the life specification, were dropped in exchange for his plea.

Chipps is accused of sexually assaulting three victims, including two under the age of 10, between March 2014 and July 2015 at locations not named in Mahoning County.