Group to address Ohio’s high court to fight Youngstown Schools takeover

A local group hopes to get back control of the Youngstown City School District

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of people fighting to get control back of the Youngstown City School District will go before the Ohio Supreme Court Wednesday.

At issue is House Bill 70, which shifted operational control of poor-performing school districts from locally elected boards to unelected CEOs.

The Youngstown school board and school employees’ unions argue the law on so-called state takeovers violates the Ohio Constitution. They also say lawmakers violated a procedural rule when the divisive House Bill 70 was pushed through the Legislature in 2015.

The state denies that and defends the law.

Youngstown School Board President Brenda Kimble described her feelings Wednesday morning as worried and anxious. Kimble and other supporters boarded a bus at 4:30 a.m. on the south side of Youngstown, heading to Northwest Ohio where they will sit before the Ohio Supreme Court.

“Our goal is to overturn House Bill 70 first of all, but out of these statements wer are hoping they will see the damage that has been done to our students and their education,” Kimble said.

Justices will hear the case at Montpelier Junior and Senior High School in Williams County during a court session away from their usual Columbus courtroom.

Lawmakers also have been considering proposals to change the law but haven’t agreed on a plan.