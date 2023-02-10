YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted five men for their roles in the December shooting of a man in Campbell.

Charged with the actual shooting are Christian Reyes-Moliere, 18, of Youngstown; Alexander Alvira-Mercado, 36 and his 19-year-old son, Alexander Alvira-Camacho, both of Campbell.

Alexander Mercado (left) and Alexander Camacho (right)

Those three, along with Emanuel Alvira-Meracdo, 32 and Keyline Alvira-Mercado, 35, of Campbell, were also indicted on charges of inciting violence, a third-degree felony.

Emanuel Alvira-Mercado

All of the charges carry firearm specifications.

The charges stem from the Dec. 29 wounding of a man outside an apartment in the 100 block of Jean Street.

Police have not released many details, but they did say the shooting happened after an argument between two families.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone said the inciting to violence charge was filed because all five men were present at the shooting with guns brandished and they were urging the people who did the actual shooting to pull the trigger.

“It’s almost like a firing squad,” Yacovone said.

Yacovone said the defendants could claim they never fired their guns, but Yacovone said that under Ohio law, the fact they had guns with them, had their guns pulled and were encouraging those who did the actual shooting to fire their weapons is enough to charge them.

“You’re still out there basically promoting the act,” Yacovone said.

According to jail records, Alvira-Mercado and his son are both in the county jail on $100,000 bond that was set at their Dec. 30 arraignments in Campbell Municipal Court.

Emanuel Alvira-Mercado is also in jail and records show his bond was revoked. However, a search of court records could not find what case he was out on bond for.

The other two defendants are not yet in custody.