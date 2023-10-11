POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Gerald J. Kotch, 73, who passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Hospice House.

Gerald was born on October 13, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John and Helen Adams Kotch.

He worked as a property protection patrolman at the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company and Michigan Hangar in Hubbard, Ohio and Exel Industries Can Plant in Youngstown as a tow motor operator, retiring in 2020.

He was of the Catholic faith.

He was a member of the Mahoning Sportsmen Association.

He played in a band in 1968 and 1969 called the Stepping Stones.

Gerald married the former Sandra Davis on April 24, 1982 and she passed away December 21, 2010.

He leaves two brothers, John (Mickey) Kotch and Ron (Judi) Kotch, both of Struthers; a stepgrandson, Richard Wire, Jr. and a sister-in-law, Susan Wire, both of Struthers and several nieces and nephews.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, wife and stepson, Richard Wire.

Friends may call one hour before the service at the funeral home on Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

