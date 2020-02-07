Georgia A. DeSalvo, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia A. DeSalvo, 75, of Howland, entered into eternal rest Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born September 26, 1944 in Struthers, the daughter of George T. and Harriet (Harness) Lookabaugh, moving to Howland in 1969.

Georgia graduated from Struthers High School and earned her cosmetology license.

She spent her career as a cosmetologist. She worked at Ordell’s Hair Salon in Nile,s followed by Diane’s Hair Salon in Niles.

She was a member of several card clubs and enjoyed travel, cruises, bowling, playing cards, spending time with her beloved friends and Facetiming with her grandchildren. She also leaves her cat Emerson whom she loved dearly.

Precious memories of Georgia live on with her beloved husband of nearly fifty-five years, Gerald J. DeSalvo; two children, Lisa DeSalvo of Chicago, Il and Jerry DeSalvo (Vanessa) of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Sophia Rose DeSalvo and Maria Isabella DeSalvo and two brothers, Tom Lookabaugh (Susan) of Ravenswood, West Virginia and Greg Lookabaugh (Debbie) of Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Her parents precede her in death.

Family and friends may call 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home to remember Georgia and celebrate her life, followed by a buffet at Buena Vista, her favorite restaurant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BrightFocus Foundation at www.brightfocus.org/.