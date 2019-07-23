Funeral service slated for slain off-duty officer

Joelle Jeffries, right, sister of fallen Pittsburgh Police officer Calvin Hall, is joined by her daughter Kiauna Jeffries as family members leave the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh after a attending a viewing Monday, July 22, 2019. Officer Hall was shot Sunday, July 14, 2019 while off-duty in the Homewood neighborhood of Pittsburgh. A memorial service and funeral will be held Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Christian Bey is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The funeral service is scheduled Tuesday for an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer shot to death in a street confrontation more than a week ago.

Thirty-five-year-old Officer Calvin Hall died Wednesday, three days after he was shot three times in the back during a street dispute in the Homewood neighborhood as a party was going on.

Police announced a criminal homicide charge against 30-year-old Christian Bey on Monday afternoon as a viewing for the slain officer was being held. Officials said the indictment is sealed so further details weren’t being released.

Officials have said the off-duty officer may have been “acting under the color of law” at the time of his death.

It was unclear whether Bey had an attorney. A number listed for him was out of service Monday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)