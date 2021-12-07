YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fredrick Lee Molden, 62, fell asleep in death suddenly on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at St Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Fredrick was a twin, born April 7, 1959 to Fletcher and Velma Molden.

Fredrick attended Braceville Schools and also attended Kent State, UCLA and Youngstown State. He was a very talented Artist, winning the masters at the Butler Art Institute in Youngstown, Ohio, becoming known as a master painter. Many of his murals can be found throughout businesses in the Youngstown and Warren areas.

Fredrick was a devoted husband to his wife, Tracy and was a devoted member of the Youngstown South-Central Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, where he served for almost 17 years as a full-time pioneer teaching and encouraging people from the Bible.

Fred, as he was known to many, was always willing to help wherever and whenever he was needed, many times even when without being asked. He had the biggest heart, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Tracy, his first and last girlfriend. It took them almost 30 years to get back to each other. They married on September 19, 2004 and stayed married for almost 17 years before his passing. He is also survived by his sister, LaRhonda Davis of Akron; uncles, Raymond Molden of Braceville and Edward Hairston of Akron; daughter, Sierra (Derick) McNeil of Arizona; stepchildren, Roy Owens of Atlanta, Errin Owens of Jacksonville, Calin Owens and Carla Molden of Akron; nephews, Damion and Marlon Kendrick and Troy and Cory Davis of Akron; nine grandchildren; a great-niece and nephew; as well as a host of relatives and friends.

Fredrick was preceded in death by his parents, Fletcher and Velma Molden and brothers, Earl Jerome Vining and his twin and best friend, Fletcher Molden, Jr.

A memorial for Fredrick will be held on zoom on Saturday, December 11, 2021, with a video presentation at 1:30 p.m. and a memorial talk by Jerry Brown at 2:00 p.m.

Zoom info: Meeting I D. 859-5173-6744. Please contact Tracy through Fred’s Tribute page here on our website and ask her for the passcode.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

