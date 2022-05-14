NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Freda L. Hurd of Niles, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 8:30 p.m. in Green Meadows Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Louisville, Ohio. She was 73 years old.

Freda was born in Warren on February 25, 1949, the daughter of the late Audrey L. Daugherty and Irene Thompson Daugherty.

She was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

Freda worked as an inspector and shipping clerk at Kennametal until 1980. She then held various positions from warehouse clerk to transportation coordinator at Country Neighbor, a senior center in Orwell until 1996. There she was known to always be the first to volunteer to help people.

She was of Baptist faith. Freda enjoyed attending hockey matches and loved her cat, M&M.

Freda is survived by a daughter, Christina Snyder of East Canton; and a son, E. George (Debbie) Travis, Jr. of Warren; ten grandchildren\ and three great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Freda was preceded in death by a son, Benjamin E. Travis.

Per Freda’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

