POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank M. Popovich, 92, passed away Tuesday morning, April 12, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was born August 10, 1929 in Struthers, Ohio, the son of the late Andrew and Helen (Malchek) Popovich.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a lifelong area resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Frank was a crane operator for Youngstown Sheet & Tube for over 35 years, receiving several awards before retiring in 1983.

He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown. Frank enjoyed fishing, hunting small game, planting and caring for his vegetable garden and doing wood crafting projects.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Frank is survived by his wife of 74 years, the former Edna B. Joseph, whom he married on June 14, 1948; four children, Barbara A. (Earl) Parthemer of Cortland, Ohio, Helen M. (Jerry) Lambert of Girard, Ohio, Andrew M. (Sandra) Popovich of Struthers, Ohio and Frank J. (Anna) Popovich of Poland, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Frank was preceded in death by two brothers, John Popovich and Joe Popovich; and a sister, Helen Yash.

Per Frank’s request, there was a private family service on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers with Deacon Mark Izzo officiating.

Interment followed at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Lowellville, Ohio.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the American Heart Association in memory of Frank.

