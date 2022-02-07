YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley icon in journalism passed away on Friday.

Betty Brown Jagnow, the former publisher of the Youngstown Vindicator and former president of WFMJ died of heart failure.

Jagnow was the publisher of the Vindicator for 38 years and saw the newspaper through its closing on August 31, 2019.

Former Vindicator managing editor Mark Sweetwood said that Jagnow was “Youngstown smart” and was very determined.