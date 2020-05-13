First Energy warns of scammers continuing to target customers during pandemic

The risk of being a victim of a scam during the pandemic is growing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First energy warned customers in April about scams that could impact people here in the Valley. Now, the risk of being a victim of one of those scams is growing.

First Energy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis said the number of complaints about scams right now is higher than it has been all year.

They can come in a letter to a customer, over the phone or online. Typically, it’s a threat to shut off service unless a payment is made immediately.

A man in Columbiana County was a victim of one of the scams. A caller posing as a First Energy employee told him that if he didn’t pay his balance right now, his service would be turned off.

The man gave the caller $700.

In that case, the scammer used caller I.D. software to mimic certain numbers that may be recognizable as being local or familiar.

“A lot of times the call back number associated with these spoofing by criminals uses the same greetings and hold messages that mimic a legitimate business like ours,” Siburkis said.

With the status of Ohio’s reopening changing weekly, some may wonder what they need to pay and what programs will let them draw those payments out as more companies are offering financial options during the pandemic.

“We will continue to monitor the COVID situation as circumstances develop but as of right now, we are still not doing any disconnects for customers who have not paid their bill,” Siburkis said.

First Energy will never ask you for personal information such as bank account information or your social security number.