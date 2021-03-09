Fabe Marie Easterly, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Fabe Marie Easterly, 61, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Ms. Easterly was born January 2, 1960 in Youngstown, a daughter of Willie S. and Lela M. Franklin Easterly.

She attended The Rayen School and enjoyed life.

A loving homemaker, Fabe was a former member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

She enjoyed crossword Puzzles; cooking and watching TV.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her peace, her brother, LeeShawn Easterly; five sisters, Annie Shelton, Livonia Easterly (Art McClendon), Debra Easterly, Pamela Easterly and Elaine Easterly all of Youngstown; goddaughter, Adrienna Clinkscale; aunts, Jean, Pearl, Lane, JoAnn, Gussie and Rhonda all of Youngstown; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Leon Smith, Jr.; stepfather, Leon Smith, Sr.; grandparents, James and Marie Franklin; aunts, Minnie Franklin, Maybell Carr, Elizabeth Franklin; and uncle, Buster Franklin.

A walk through will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc., 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, OH 44505

Private funeral services will be held for immediate family only.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

