Eugene Harry Rumple, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Harry Rumple, 70, of Warren, Ohio died peacefully at home on Friday, May 14, 2021, surrounded by his family after battling bladder cancer.



He was born May 29, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Norman E. Rumple and Margaret Alice (Gilanyi) Rumple.



He was a 1968 graduate of Chalker High School.

Eugene went on to work for General Motors for the next forty years in various departments and retired from the paint shop.

He loved bowling with the Warren Bowling Association for forty years and for twenty-five years was a member of the American Bowling Congress.



Eugene was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



He leaves the love of his life, Naomi Rumple, whom he married on December 4, 1996; four children, Melissa Rumple of Granger, Indiana, Bryan (Sue) Crew of Merritt Island, Florida, Tim Crew of Daytona Beach, Florida and Deanna (Greg) Dulin of Newton Falls, Ohio; grandchildren, Matthew, Briana, Mikaya, and Mackenzie Siet; Ethan, Alina and Emery Dulin and Lincoln Crew.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Westenfelder and grandson, Michael Thomas.



Services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the First Church of the Nazarene, 4179 Parkman Rd., NW Warren, OH 44481.



The family will receive friends 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the First Church of the Nazarene.



Interment will be in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.



Due to the ongoing health situation, masks are required and social-distancing protocols should be observed.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, in his memory.

