Ernest L. Federico, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest L. Federico, 71, of Youngstown, passed peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Hospice of the Valley, after his battle with ALS.

Ernie had a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in curriculum development, both from Youngstown State University and had completed post-graduate work at Cal State, Los Angeles and YSU.

He began his teaching career with Girard City Schools before leaving to work for the Department of Defense Dependent Schools in Germany and the Philippines.

In 1982, Ernie moved to Los Angeles, California, where he taught at the Sephardic Hebrew Academy, Incarnation Catholic School and Los Angeles Unified Schools; conducted summer science workshops at the California Museum of Science and Industry and served as coordinator of Ministry Fair workshops and director of the Christian Education Resource Center in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles.

In 2005, Ernie became a University Supervisor at YSU, where he supervised early and middle childhood student teachers.

Ernie retired as a professional educator from YSU fulfilling a life-long aspiration of “teaching teachers how to teach.”

Ernie is survived by his sister, Diane M. Federico of Austintown; Kathy Dellaria of Liberty and other family and friends.

Ernie is preceded in death by his parents, Lorenzo and Helen (Barb) Federico and sister, Linda A. Rouser.

Family and friends will gather from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in St. Anthony of Padua Church followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m.

The family wishes to thank the ALS Association, Hospice of the Valley and his caregiver, Diane Alexander.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter or Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

