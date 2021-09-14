Dwight M. Barnett, Fowler Township, Ohio

FOWLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Dwight M. Barnett, age 74, passed away Thursday evening, September 9, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.



Dwight was born December 6, 1946 in Niles, Ohio to the late Clair E. and Norma Belle (Smith) Barnett. Dwight was known to friends and family by his middle name Max.

Max was a beloved member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Cortland. Max loved serving his God Jehovah and talking to others about him.

Max made beautiful pieces of furniture with wood. He made many of the pieces in his home and even sold some. Max enjoyed horseback riding and fishing with his wife and children. He loved being outdoors, sitting on the porch and listening to the birds. Max also had an ear for music. He especially enjoyed listening to country and western music and playing his guitar around the campfire for his family. His family and his God were the most important things to him.



Max retired as an autobody technician with over 30 years retiring from Taylor Oldsmobile.



Besides his parents, Max is preceded in death by his daughter Julia Rose Barnett, and his sisters Shirley Lichwarcsik and Judy Haggerty.



Max leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Janet (Minick) Barnett; his children, Melissa (Michael) Artman, Melinda (Donald) Brobst, Dwight (Rachel) Barnett, and Jody Barnett; his beloved nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; his sister Phyllis Kelsh, and his brothers Albert (Diane) Barnett and David Barnett.

A memorial service via Zoom will be held at a later date.

