Dry and cold to start your Saturday

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Rain showers developing into the afternoon and evening. Mixing with snow into Saturday night.

High: 45 Low: 24



Saturday night: Rain showers mixing to snow showers. Light snow accumulation possible.

Low: 31



Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry early.

High: 43 Low: 31



Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 48 Low: 32



Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a late day shower. (20%)

High: 53 Low: 36



Wednesday: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 49 Low: 41



Thursday: Party sunny. Chance for a snow shower/flurry early.

High: 40 Low: 32



Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 38 Low: 28



Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 41 Low: 30