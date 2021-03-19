Dorothy M. (Henry) Schepp, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M. (Henry) Schepp, age 94, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2021, at Nugent’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Born August 23, 1936 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Helen (Hoffman) Schepp.

She married Chester Schepp on October 1, 1982 and he preceded her in death. She was previously married to William Robbins Sr. and he also preceded her in death in 1968.

Dorothy worked for many years as a Notary for Bill McCandless Ford.

Dorothy loved horses, she liked to ride and going to horse shows but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by two brothers Rodger Henry, of Big Bear, California and Roy James Henry, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, two sisters, Betty Chotlos, and Donna Lee Henry, both of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a grandson, William C. Robbins, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and both husbands, Dorothy was preceded in death by a son, William Robbins, a sister, Mary Margaret Holzshu, a half- sister, Connie Paulson and a half-brother Gene Paulson.

A gathering time will be held on Monday from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m., with the Rev. Doug Dyson Officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

