HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane J. Kyle; age 88 of Hubbard passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday March 6, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House after a brief illness.

Diane was born June 23, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio; a daughter of John James & Selma Alice Ward Chufo.

She was a 1951 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Diane worked at the family business Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home alongside her husband Ray and later her sons Timothy and David for all of her married life until their retirement.

She was a member of Hubbard Historical Society and was very involved with Ray in Hubbard Rotary Club where she was a Paul Harris Fellow. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard where she had served on several committees and numerous church projects over the years and also was a member of the M & M Investment Club.

Diane enjoyed touring the country with Ray in their antique cars and after retirement she loved spending the winter in Florida alongside family and friends. Diane loved being with her family where she was affectionately known as “Grammy” and later in life experienced the greatest joy of being a great grandmother.

Her husband A. Ray Kyle; whom she married September 6, 1952 passed away July 13, 2018.

She will be sadly missed by her family; her son, David J. Kyle (Kathy Stein), her daughter-in-law, Janice L. Kyle, her grandson, Benjamin A. (Sable) Kyle and great grandchildren, Greyson and Sophia, all of Hubbard.

She also leaves her only cousin, William G. Ward, of Canfield, Ohio, her nieces, Debbie (Richard) Bobovecz and Lori Chamberlin (Dave Greer) and many extended family members and wonderful friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her son Timothy R. Kyle.

There will be calling hours on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 with calling hours prior to the service from 10-11 AM at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home

Diane will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Special thanks to Dr. Howard Slemons for his many years of dedicated care to Diane and to the staff and nurses at The Hospice House.

Memorial contributions may be made in Diane’s memory to Hubbard Harding Park P.O. Box 177 Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

