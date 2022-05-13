LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Plans have just been announced for Fisker electric vehicle production in Lordstown.

This comes just after Foxconn made a deal to acquire the Lordstown facility.

A Foxconn sign now hangs over the old Lordstown sign at the plant. The company will be building electric vehicles right here for Fisker.

Foxconn has made the iPhone, now they’re making the Lordstown Motors Endurance electric pickup truck.

For Fisker, they’re making the Personalized Electric Automotive Revolution, or PEAR.

Congressman Tim Ryan says this deal will have a huge effect on the electric vehicles in Ohio.

“We’ve been pushing for this for a long time. Tax credits for electric vehicles. There are $7.5 billion in the bipartisan infrastructure bill for charging stations, money and investment into workforce development. I mean, we’re going all in. This is a huge thing,” he said.

Ryan also says Foxconn wants the valley to be their North American hub.

Fisker wants to make 250,000 PEAR vehicles a year. PEAR production will begin in 2024.

The Lordstown plant will be up and running again. Foxconn acquired the 6.2 million foot facility.

Lordstown Motors already has 400 workers.

Ultium Cells is growing, it will have 1,000 full-time workers.

Foxconn is also expected to have over 1,000 workers.

With all of this potential, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown wants to see the work get done.

“I’ve heard a lot of promises from that complex from GM through Lordstown Motors now with Foxconn. I’m thrilled for the Valley. I keep watching and hold them accountable and join Congressman Ryan in making sure that this is done right,” said Brown.

Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker plans to be in the Valley on Friday, he will be visiting the Lordstown plant with a team of engineers.