Deal reached in animal neglect case involving Alchemy Acres

Uncategorized

The owners of Alchemy Acres agreed to surrender all of their animals as part of the deal

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Alchemy Acres_329746

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A deal has been reached in the case against Alchemy Acres Animal Sanctuary after humane agents seized several animals, reporting they were in “filthy, unhealthy” environment.

The owners agreed to surrender all of their animals, and charges will be filed against them for companion animal neglect. The agreement has them pleading no contest and being placed on probation.

Earlier this month, humane officials raided the facilities just south of Salem. They reported finding about 200 animals in unhealthy conditions.

Thursday’s deal was made during a probable cause hearing in court.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award