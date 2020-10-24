David Robert Gibson, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Robert Gibson, Sr., 85, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home in Granbury.

He was born February 12, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio to Robert E. and Marjorie West Gibson.

Dave spent five years in the United States Navy as a Medic from 1952 to 1958. He spent 30 years as a State Farm Insurance agent in Ohio. He and his wife Nancy volunteered five years as Tour Guides with Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose.

Dave was a member of Triple Cross Cowboy Church, a member of the Lions Club for ten years and a 32nd Degree Mason.

He loved watching John Wayne movies and old war movies. Dave was always fixing anything and everything for everyone. He liked to do woodworking, working in the yard, especially taking care of his roses, fishing and traveling. He loved traveling with Nancy all around the world in their motor home. They traveled every state in their motor home with the exception of Alaska and Hawaii. Dave traveled to Canada, the Bahamas, Hawaii and went deep sea fishing off the Carolinas.

He resided in Long Beach, then to Youngstown, Ohio and moved to Granbury, Texas in 2010.

Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Gibson, in 2018 and two sons, David Gibson, Jr. and Donald Gibson.

He is survived by his children, Bill Booth and wife, Mary, Laure Cornell and husband, Gary and Lisa Schneider; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and sister, Nancy Garbo.

Funeral services were held Friday, October 23, 2020 at Wiley Funeral Home Chapel in Granbury, Texas with Pastor Gary Leonard officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Triple Cross Cowboy Church 3470 Lipan Highway, Granbury, TX 76048.

A private graveside service with Military Honors will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Youngstown, Ohio.

Burial arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Robert Gibson, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: