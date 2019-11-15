David A. “Bud” Mosko, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. “Bud” Mosko 56 of Niles, Ohio passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family after a short illness.

He was born September 24, 1963, in Warren, the son of Michael J. and Doris Mosko.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was employed as a laborer at Niles Manufacturing.

David was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church and an avid Ty Beanie Babies collector and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. David was a proud Uncle and will be remembered most for his great sense of humor, generosity and love of music.

In addition to his father, Michael J. Mosko, David is survived by his seven siblings: Mary (Dennis), Michael (Karen), Ronald, Gregory, Joyce (Rick), Anita (Don), Edward and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Doris Mosko.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, OH.

A private service will be held.

Burial will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Chander Kohli and our family and friends that helped with his care. We appreciate all the love and support from his Niles Manufacturing friends and Line 4 “family”. A special thanks to Ohio Living Hospice staff, nurses Cheryl W. and Francine H. and Doctors’ Robert Naples Jr. and Christopher Chuirazzi for their excellent care and compassion.

In David’s memory, material contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Ste. 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

The arrangements were entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Family and friends may view this obituary and/or send condolences to the family by visiting carlwhall.com.